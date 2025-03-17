All Sections
Emergency power outages introduced in Poltava Oblast due to fall of UAV debris

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 March 2025, 08:08
Light bulbs. Stock photo: Pixabay.com

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Kremenchuk district in Poltava Oblast following a Russian drone attack.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Acting Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy was trying to attack Poltava Oblast at night. Air defence responded to enemy targets... Emergency power outages were introduced in Kremenchuk district due to the fall of drone debris. A total of 1,035 residential and 41 commercial consumers were left without power."

Details: Kohut added that no casualties had been reported and power engineers were working on restoring the electricity supply.

