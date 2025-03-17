Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine

Germany updated its list of military assistance to Ukraine on Monday 17 March, which included, among other things, Gepard anti-aircraft systems and drones.

Details: The updated list of military aid from Germany to Ukraine includes 24 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAP), ammunition for the Leopard 1 main battle tanks and ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, including for the MARDER infantry fighting vehicles.

Ukraine also received three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems and 10,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard (the Gepard's ammunition load consists of 640 rounds).

Germany provided Ukraine with missiles for the IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence system, 5,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 2,000 rounds of 122mm ammunition and 8,000 rounds for the 120mm mortar.

Ukraine’s defence forces also received drones, including 50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts.

Additionally, Germany donated 30 tracked Gereon RCS drones and 30 drone detection systems.

Furthermore, Ukraine received two WISENT 1 armoured mine-clearing vehicles, 100 portable mine-clearing systems and two mine ploughs, as well as laser rangefinders, infrared binoculars, vehicles, assault rifles and medical kits.

Background:

On 17 February, the German government updated the list of military assistance to Ukraine, announcing the provision of new equipment, drones and ammunition for various systems.

On 14 March, it was reported that an agreement among key political parties in Germany regarding a large funding package could pave the way for additional military aid to Ukraine.

