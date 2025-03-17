All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 March 2025, 16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine for an extended period to support a potential ceasefire in the war initiated by Russia and to prevent further invasion.

Source: The Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source from the UK government told The Times that the deployment of UK-led forces would be indefinite. 

Advertisement:

"It would be a long-term commitment, we are talking about years. As long as it takes to preserve a peace deal and deter Russia," the source stated.

Defence leaders from the coalition of the willing will meet in London on Thursday to discuss "in great specificity" where the peacekeeping forces should be deployed.

Around a dozen countries, including the UK, France, Türkiye, Canada and Australia, are discussing plans to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine. Other countries are prepared to provide weapons and logistics support.

However, it is currently unclear whether the peacekeeping forces will be authorised to open fire on Russian soldiers in the event of aggression. 

The Times reported that the rules of engagement are likely to be discussed in the coming days.

The plan involves a ceasefire "in the air and at sea" to easily track any potential violations by Russia. This will be followed by a full ceasefire and the deployment of foreign contingents.

Background:

  • Russia has repeatedly stated that it will not agree to the presence of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. However, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that when it comes to sending a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine, there is no need for Russia's consent.
  • Starmer presented plans for a Western peacekeeping force of over 10,000 soldiers for Ukraine during a meeting of the leaders of the coalition of the willing on 15 March.
  • However, Starmer added that any post-ceasefire plans for Ukraine would need to involve cooperation with the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKaid for Ukrainepeace keeperswar
Advertisement:
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
All News
UK
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
UK tells allies it may send 10,000 troops to Ukraine, The Times says
Starmer identifies military support and sanctions as key to pressuring Russia into negotiations
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: