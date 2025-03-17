The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine for an extended period to support a potential ceasefire in the war initiated by Russia and to prevent further invasion.

Source: The Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source from the UK government told The Times that the deployment of UK-led forces would be indefinite.

"It would be a long-term commitment, we are talking about years. As long as it takes to preserve a peace deal and deter Russia," the source stated.

Defence leaders from the coalition of the willing will meet in London on Thursday to discuss "in great specificity" where the peacekeeping forces should be deployed.

Around a dozen countries, including the UK, France, Türkiye, Canada and Australia, are discussing plans to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine. Other countries are prepared to provide weapons and logistics support.

However, it is currently unclear whether the peacekeeping forces will be authorised to open fire on Russian soldiers in the event of aggression.

The Times reported that the rules of engagement are likely to be discussed in the coming days.

The plan involves a ceasefire "in the air and at sea" to easily track any potential violations by Russia. This will be followed by a full ceasefire and the deployment of foreign contingents.

Background:

Russia has repeatedly stated that it will not agree to the presence of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. However, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that when it comes to sending a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine, there is no need for Russia's consent.

Starmer presented plans for a Western peacekeeping force of over 10,000 soldiers for Ukraine during a meeting of the leaders of the coalition of the willing on 15 March.

However, Starmer added that any post-ceasefire plans for Ukraine would need to involve cooperation with the United States.

