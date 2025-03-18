All Sections
Trump comments on spat with Zelenskyy in Oval Office: We had to get Ukraine to do the right thing

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 11:19
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Edited: The headline and the first paragraph of the news article have been revised as they did not accurately reflect the content. We apologise to our readers for this error.

Donald Trump has commented on the tense discussion that took place in the Oval Office during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 February. He also stated that the US decision to halt arms supplies to Ukraine had no impact on the Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists on 17 March

Quote: "We had to get Ukraine to do the right thing and it was not an easy situation. You got to see a little glimpse at the Oval Office but I think they're doing the right thing right now and we're trying to get a peace agreement done. We want to get a ceasefire and then a peace agreement."

Details: Trump added that many people are being killed in the war in Ukraine and expressed his belief that he had done the right thing.

In addition, when asked about pausing arms and intelligence supplies to Ukraine, Trump stated that this decision had no consequences for the Ukrainian army in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "No, not at all – really the opposite. I think it was appreciated and we have to understand – and you have to understand – that if I see somebody doing something bad that's going to cause a lot of death…The only reason I'm involved, and this is Russia and Ukraine, but a lot of people, it's humanity. I'm involved for humanity. A lot of people are being killed over there."

Background: 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on 28 February after a spat with his US counterpart Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • In response, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".
  • Meanwhile, European and EU leaders have publicly supported Ukraine.
  • In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stressed that he does not believe "we did something bad. With all respect to democracy and free media, but there are things where we have to understand the position of Ukraine".

Trumpaid for Ukraine
Trump
