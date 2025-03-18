All Sections
Trump-Putin conversation scheduled for 15:00 to 17:00 Kyiv time, says Kremlin

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 18 March 2025, 12:05
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, has announced that US President Donald Trump will have a telephone conversation with Putin from 15:00 to 17:00 Kyiv time.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Interfax

Details: Peskov stated that there is no time limit for the conversation between Trump and Putin. "The leaders will speak for as long as they deem necessary," Peskov said.

He also mentioned that "there is a general understanding" of the topics that will be discussed.

The Kremlin spokesman added that "a significant number of issues" are related to the further normalisation of bilateral relations and the resolution of the war in Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 17 March, Trump noted that he plans to speak with Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The White House reported that the US president is "determined" to reach a deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine and that the world is close to such peace.

