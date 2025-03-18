Trump describes conversation with Putin as "very good and productive"

US President Donald Trump has described his conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on 18 March as "very good and productive".

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump wrote that his phone call with Putin was "a very good and productive one".

"We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

"Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed," The US leader added.

"That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!" he concluded.

Background:

During their conversation, Putin once again rejected the US proposal for a 30-day complete ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to. Instead, he backed a commitment from both parties to "refrain" from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.

Trump and Putin also agreed that peace talks on the Russo-Ukrainian war should "begin immediately in the Middle East".

Prior to this conversation, the White House claimed that the US president was "determined" to conclude an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine and that the world was close to such a peace.

