Russian drone attack on Dnipro: infrastructure facilities damaged, four people injured, trains delayed – photos

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, damaging infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro and the Samar district and injuring four people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "An infrastructure facility was damaged in Dnipro. A fire broke out. A 52-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. She is in hospital in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Lysak added that three people had been injured in Dnipro as a result of the Russian attack.

"These are women aged 52, 56 and 82. All of them are hospitalised. Doctors have assessed their condition as moderate. They are providing all the necessary medical care," said Lysak.

A rescue worker at the site of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Infrastructure was also damaged in the Samar district, where a fire broke out. A high-rise building, an office building, outbuildings and several cars were damaged and one vehicle was completely destroyed in the attack.

"The enemy also struck the Nikopol district. Kamikaze drones and heavy artillery were used. The Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas suffered. A 64-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised. An outbuilding was damaged," Lysak summarised. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Rescue workers at the site of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) confirmed that the Russians had attacked the railway’s power facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which led to changes in the schedules of several trains.

In particular, train No. 86 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia departed from Dnipro with a delay; train No. 72 Lviv – Pavlohrad will follow an altered route via Synelnykove-2 instead of Samar-Dniprovskyi.

"Backup diesel locomotives in the region are already being prepared to pick up trains if necessary. All delays can be monitored in real-time on the website," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Updated: Later, Lysak added that high-rise buildings in Dnipro had also been damaged, with at least 100 windows shattered. Garages also caught fire.

Damaged high-rise building. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Loud explosions were also recorded in the Synelnykove district in the morning. Infrastructure facilities were damaged and dozens of windows in a high-rise building shattered. However, there were no casualties.

Damaged car. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

"Air defence forces downed 11 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast," Lysak concluded.

Background: Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts at dawn on 13 March as the Russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!