Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: 2 injured, 36 houses and 19 cars damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 March 2025, 08:47
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: 2 injured, 36 houses and 19 cars damaged – photos
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Source: National Police

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones on the night of 18-19 March, damaging 20 terraced houses, 15 other houses and 19 cars in the Bucha district. In addition, two people have been injured.  

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Kyiv Oblast National Police on Telegram

Quote from the police: "In the Bucha district, 20 two-storey buildings, 15 houses and 19 cars were damaged. Two other buildings and the summer terrace of a restaurant were also damaged. A 54-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were injured in the attack."

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service added that fires in the terraced houses had been extinguished.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Those who sustained injuries were taken to hospital.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Source: National Police

A house in the Boryspil district was also damaged.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Source: National Police

Grassland areas caught fire in four districts – Obukhiv, Boryspil, Fastiv and Bucha. The fires have already been extinguished.

It was reported earlier that as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, nine houses in the Bucha district had been damaged and a 60-year-old man injured, suffering injuries to both lower limbs.

Background:

  • On 18 March, the Kremlin said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had supported US President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days, "issuing the relevant order to the Russian military".
  • However, Russia launched a large-scale attack with kamikaze drones on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 March, hitting civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. In particular, there was a direct strike on a hospital in Sumy and strikes on towns in Donetsk Oblast.

