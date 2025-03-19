All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US assures EU it will be involved in Ukraine peace deal, Bloomberg says

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 March 2025, 12:50
US assures EU it will be involved in Ukraine peace deal, Bloomberg says
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US officials have assured their European counterparts that the European Union will be involved in any peace deal on Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg sources noted that the United States has recently made it clear to Europeans that the priority is to end hostilities in the war unleashed by Russia and discuss issues such as potential security measures for Ukraine afterwards.

Advertisement:

This may provide some reassurance to allies worried that the US will seek a deal without involving European leaders, which could weaken both Ukraine and European security. Up until now, President Donald Trump has largely kept Europe out of his conversations with Ukraine and Russia.

Additionally, US officials have repeatedly assured their allies that sanctions against Russia will remain in place until a deal is reached. They have also stated that they are prepared to escalate pressure on the Kremlin, particularly in the energy sector, if Russia fails to cooperate.

Background: 

  • During a conversation with Trump, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin once again rejected the US proposal for a 30-day complete ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to. Instead, he backed a commitment from both parties to "refrain" from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.
  • The parties also agreed to discuss "the safety of shipping in the Black Sea" and to set up Russian and American expert groups to discuss the "Ukrainian settlement".
  • Following the conversation, the White House said that peace talks on the Russo-Ukrainian war should "begin immediately in the Middle East".
  • Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Putin had effectively rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire by launching a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 18-19 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUSARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
EU
EU and UK work to galvanise arms deliveries to Ukraine ahead of potential ceasefire, Bloomberg says
Politico: Some EU countries urge Brussels to create roadmap to accelerate Ukraine's membership
EU readies for scenario in which Ukraine summit conclusions bypass Hungary's opposition
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: