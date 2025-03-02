Macron: US refusal to support Ukraine threatens global security

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that a US withdrawal from supporting Ukraine would have catastrophic consequences not only for Kyiv but also for global security. He stated that if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is not stopped now, he will wage war against other European countries.

Source: Macron in a comment to French newspaper La Tribune

Details: Macron emphasised that the US cannot withdraw from the situation, as its strategic role in global security is critically important. He warned that if Washington agrees to "sign a ceasefire without any security guarantees for Ukraine", it would only weaken the US position and undermine its influence in confronting Russia, China and other global players.

Quote: "I have no doubt that the clear destiny of the Americans is to be on the side of the Ukrainians; about this. Distancing from Ukraine is not in the interests of the United States. What the US has done over the past three years is entirely consistent with its diplomatic and military tradition. I want the Americans to understand that disengaging from Ukraine is not in their interest."

Details: However, Trump appears more inclined to negotiate a truce with Putin rather than uphold traditional American values. Macron believes this is a mistake.

"Of course, we all agree that we want peace. But there can be no just and lasting peace if Ukraine is abandoned," Macron stressed.

The French president believes Russia poses an existential threat to Europe, more dangerous than ever before.

Quote: "An overarmed and aggressive Russia stands at our borders. It is already carrying out terrorist attacks and large-scale disinformation campaigns in Europe".

Details: Macron warned that Putin will not stop at Ukraine. He is convinced that if the Kremlin leader is not halted now, "he will undoubtedly move on Moldova, and perhaps beyond to Romania".

Background:

The Washington Post reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering suspending all current military aid to Ukraine.

The New York Times stated that US President Donald Trump’s administration may stop further indirect support for Ukraine, including other forms of military funding, intelligence sharing and military training.

The US State Department terminated a US Agency for International Development (USAID) initiative supporting the restoration of Ukraine's energy grid after Russian attacks.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out that Russia continues to show deepening ties with US adversaries.

