Trump administration wants Russia to agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 19:21
Mike Waltz. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has proposed a new approach to potential concessions during negotiations on an agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Waltz on CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz stated that the war must end and territorial concessions will be necessary to achieve this. He added that Russia would also need to make concessions regarding security guarantees.

Quote: "What I’m saying is that this war needs to end, and that’s going to take concessions on territory. That’s going to take Russian concessions on security guarantees. That’s going to take all sides coming to the table. And we are working very hard to drive those negotiations forward."

Details: When asked by the host to specify what concessions Putin might have to make, Waltz responded: "We can’t get any specifics from the Ukrainians, but this will clearly be some type of territorial concession for security guarantees going forward."

He claims this issue has already been discussed in previous rounds of negotiations.

"This needs to be European lead security guarantees going forward, part of that is Europe’s contribution to its own defence," Waltz stated.

At the same time, he stated that the issue of US security guarantees, or their absence, needs to be addressed.

Waltz also reiterated US support for a change in Ukraine's leadership following Friday's spat in the Oval Office.

Background:

  • On Friday, 28 February, an altercation took place in the Oval Office between the Presidents of Ukraine and the US, as well as Vice President JD Vance. 
  • Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".
  • European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

