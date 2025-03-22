Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that the Ukrainian Air Force struck a command post of a Russian border guard outpost in the settlement of Glotovo, located in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on 21 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ukrainian Air Force delivered a successful strike on a command post of the Russian border outpost in Glotovo in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 21 March 2025.

Ukrainian pilots destroyed the enemy facility, although Russian units used enhanced camouflage measures.

Communications and other technical equipment have been destroyed in the attack."

Details: The General Staff noted that the destruction of this command post significantly undermines the Russian ability to conduct hostilities against the Ukrainian defence forces in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

