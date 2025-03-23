Trump: Efforts to contain Russo-Ukrainian war "somewhat under control"

US President Donald Trump has stated that efforts to keep the Russo-Ukrainian war from escalating are "somewhat" under control.

Source: Trump in an interview with Clay Travis, founder of the sports website Outkick, on board the presidential plane, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump once again cited his good relationship with Putin.

"So, I know him very well. It's amazing that we didn't get into any major skirmishes because of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," he noted.

"He didn't invade anything when I was president," Trump said, noting that Russian military actions in Georgia and Crimea took place under the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama respectively, and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine took place during President Joe Biden's term.

"I don't think there's anybody in the world that [is] going to stop [Putin], except me, and I think I'm going to be able to stop him," he said.

"We've had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed. They're losing 2,500 young kids a week, and they're Russian and they're Ukrainian," Trump said, noting that he had managed to achieve some control over the escalation of the war.

Background:

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, shared details of his recent visit to Putin, during which the Kremlin leader presented him with a portrait of Trump.

On 14 March, Witkoff visited Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin later stated that "additional signals" had been conveyed to Trump through Witkoff.

Afterwards, on 18 March, Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader. They discussed ending the war in Ukraine.

The very next day, Witkoff announced that a new round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine would take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday 23 March.

