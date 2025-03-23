All Sections
Trump: Efforts to contain Russo-Ukrainian war "somewhat under control"

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 March 2025, 11:49
Trump: Efforts to contain Russo-Ukrainian war somewhat under control
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that efforts to keep the Russo-Ukrainian war from escalating are "somewhat" under control.

Source: Trump in an interview with Clay Travis, founder of the sports website Outkick, on board the presidential plane, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump once again cited his good relationship with Putin.

Advertisement:

"So, I know him very well. It's amazing that we didn't get into any major skirmishes because of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," he noted.

"He didn't invade anything when I was president," Trump said, noting that Russian military actions in Georgia and Crimea took place under the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama respectively, and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine took place during President Joe Biden's term.

"I don't think there's anybody in the world that [is] going to stop [Putin], except me, and I think I'm going to be able to stop him," he said.

Advertisement:

"We've had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed. They're losing 2,500 young kids a week, and they're Russian and they're Ukrainian," Trump said, noting that he had managed to achieve some control over the escalation of the war.

Background:

  • Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, shared details of his recent visit to Putin, during which the Kremlin leader presented him with a portrait of Trump.
  • On 14 March, Witkoff visited Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin later stated that "additional signals" had been conveyed to Trump through Witkoff.
  • Afterwards, on 18 March, Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader. They discussed ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The very next day, Witkoff announced that a new round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine would take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday 23 March.

