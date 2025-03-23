Trump: Efforts to contain Russo-Ukrainian war "somewhat under control"
US President Donald Trump has stated that efforts to keep the Russo-Ukrainian war from escalating are "somewhat" under control.
Source: Trump in an interview with Clay Travis, founder of the sports website Outkick, on board the presidential plane, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump once again cited his good relationship with Putin.
"So, I know him very well. It's amazing that we didn't get into any major skirmishes because of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," he noted.
"He didn't invade anything when I was president," Trump said, noting that Russian military actions in Georgia and Crimea took place under the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama respectively, and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine took place during President Joe Biden's term.
"I don't think there's anybody in the world that [is] going to stop [Putin], except me, and I think I'm going to be able to stop him," he said.
"We've had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed. They're losing 2,500 young kids a week, and they're Russian and they're Ukrainian," Trump said, noting that he had managed to achieve some control over the escalation of the war.
Background:
- Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, shared details of his recent visit to Putin, during which the Kremlin leader presented him with a portrait of Trump.
- On 14 March, Witkoff visited Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin later stated that "additional signals" had been conveyed to Trump through Witkoff.
- Afterwards, on 18 March, Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader. They discussed ending the war in Ukraine.
- The very next day, Witkoff announced that a new round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine would take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday 23 March.
