Trump and Putin wrap up 90-minute conversation
Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 18:34
A telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has ended.
Source: European Pravda, citing NBC News
Details: The White House told reporters that the conversation between Trump and Putin lasted over an hour and a half.
Details of the conversation are expected to be announced shortly.
Background:
- On 17 March, Trump noted that he plans to speak with Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
- The White House reported that the US president is "determined" to reach a deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine and that the world is close to such peace.
- Prior to that, Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had visited Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been conveyed to Trump through Witkoff.
