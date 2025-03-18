Trump and Putin wrap up 90-minute conversation

A telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has ended.

Source: European Pravda, citing NBC News

Details: The White House told reporters that the conversation between Trump and Putin lasted over an hour and a half.

Details of the conversation are expected to be announced shortly.

Background:

On 17 March, Trump noted that he plans to speak with Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

The White House reported that the US president is "determined" to reach a deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine and that the world is close to such peace.

Prior to that, Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had visited Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been conveyed to Trump through Witkoff.

