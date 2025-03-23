The office of Ukrainian news agency Oboz.ua (Obozrevatel) was damaged in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 March.

Source: Obozrevatel’s Editor-in-Chief Lesia Hasych on Facebook

Quote from Hasych: "Since this night, I have been at a loss for words and emotions. Our office has been damaged."

The damaged Oboz.ua office. Photo: Hasych on Facebook

Details: It was reported that no one was injured.

Background: A Russian drone strike on the city of Kyiv killed three people, including a father and his 5-year-old daughter, and injured 10 others, among them an 11-month-old child.

