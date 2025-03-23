Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, has once again stated ahead of the upcoming US–Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia that he believes the Kremlin leader is ready for peace and does not see Russia as a threat to the rest of Europe.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday 23 March, Witkoff expressed optimism about the negotiation process surrounding Ukraine and said he believes the Kremlin is willing to negotiate an end to the war.

Advertisement:

"I feel that he [Putin] wants peace," Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News.

He also said he expects "some real progress" from the talks in Saudi Arabia, particularly regarding a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea. "And from that, you'll naturally gravitate into a full-on shooting ceasefire," Witkoff added.

The special envoy also expressed scepticism over concerns that Moscow, having secured a favourable deal from its aggression against Ukraine, would then launch wars against other neighbours.

Advertisement:

"I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe. This is a much different situation than it was in World War Two," said Steve Witkoff.

Background:

Previously, Witkoff stated that Ukraine’s NATO membership was incompatible with a potential peace deal with Russia.

He also said that the "key issue" in the negotiations is whether Ukraine is willing or unwilling to come to terms with the loss of occupied territories, referring to the sham referendums on joining Russia that were held there by the Russian occupation authorities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!