All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Navy destroys Russian mine washed ashore on Odesa coast – video

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 06:38
Navy destroys Russian mine washed ashore on Odesa coast – video
Detonation of a mine. Screenshot

The Ukrainian Navy has posted a video showing how one of their units destroyed another Russian mine in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: The mine was discovered on the shore, where it had been washed up by the waves.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The threat was dealt with thanks to the professional actions of the Navy."

Details: The military reiterated that a ban on visiting uninspected sections of the coastline remains in effect in the region.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa OblastBlack Sea
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
All News
Odesa Oblast
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
Czech president says he narrowly missed Russian attack on Odesa
Russians attack energy facilities in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: