Navy destroys Russian mine washed ashore on Odesa coast – video

The Ukrainian Navy has posted a video showing how one of their units destroyed another Russian mine in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: The mine was discovered on the shore, where it had been washed up by the waves.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The threat was dealt with thanks to the professional actions of the Navy."

Details: The military reiterated that a ban on visiting uninspected sections of the coastline remains in effect in the region.

Підрозділ ВМС ЗС України знищив чергову ворожу міну на Одещині.

Відео: ВМС ЗСУ pic.twitter.com/LlUCXwrsXx Advertisement: March 25, 2025

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!