Navy destroys Russian mine washed ashore on Odesa coast – video
Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 06:38
The Ukrainian Navy has posted a video showing how one of their units destroyed another Russian mine in Odesa Oblast.
Source: Ukrainian Navy
Details: The mine was discovered on the shore, where it had been washed up by the waves.
Quote: "The threat was dealt with thanks to the professional actions of the Navy."
Details: The military reiterated that a ban on visiting uninspected sections of the coastline remains in effect in the region.
Підрозділ ВМС ЗС України знищив чергову ворожу міну на Одещині.
Підрозділ ВМС ЗС України знищив чергову ворожу міну на Одещині.

Відео: ВМС ЗСУ pic.twitter.com/LlUCXwrsXx— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 25, 2025
