US and Russia to prepare joint statement on talks in Riyadh for 10:00, Kyiv time – CBS News

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 March 2025, 08:08
The Ritz-Carlton hotel, where the US-Russia talks took place. Screenshot: video by TASS

CBS News has reported that the US and Russia will make a joint statement following talks in Saudi Arabia at 10:00 (Kyiv time) on 25 March.

Source: CBS News with reference to its sources

Quote from CBS News: "The statement is scheduled to be out at 04:00 in Washington, D.C., and 11:00 in Moscow, two of the sources said."

Details: The talks in Riyadh were aimed at reaching an agreement on a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

According to CBS News sources, while the details of the statement are not yet clear, reports from the American technical team in Riyadh to the Trump administration looked optimistic.

One source mentioned that Ukrainian officials had also been informed about the outcome of the talks.

Background:

  • The Russian and US delegations have concluded their talks held on 24 March in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they focused on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian propagandists, the meeting between Russia and the USA lasted 12 hours with breaks. 
  • Earlier, the Kremlin revealed that the focus of the talks with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia was the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative from which Russia withdrew in 2023.

USARussianegotiations
