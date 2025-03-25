Legion of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence starts production of optical fibre drones

Optical fibre drone. Photo: Screenshot from the video of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Legion of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has launched the production of fibre optic drones, developed in cooperation with FPV operators, engineers and partners from DIU Legion Support.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "We bring together the best people to solve the most difficult problems."

Advertisement:

Details: The DIU Legion has started producing fibre optic drones, an important step in developing technologies for complex military tasks.

The new drones were created through the joint efforts of FPV operators, engineers and partners from the DIU Legion Support, which allows for the most efficient use of advanced technologies to perform tasks at the front.

For reference: Fibre optics for drones is used to transmit data over long distances at high speeds and without signal loss.

Advertisement:

This ensures a stable connection between drones and operators, essential for precise operations in challenging environments.

Thanks to fibre optics, drones can transmit real-time video and photo information and provide precise guidance, which is critical for military missions.

Read also: They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment

Background: On 17 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's staff, the main focus of which was Ukrainian drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!