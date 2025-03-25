All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has provided US with list of energy facilities for truce with Russia

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 25 March 2025, 18:36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has provided US with list of energy facilities for truce with Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian side has submitted to the United States a list of facilities it believes should be covered by Washington’s initiative to refrain from strikes on Ukraine and Russia's energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists on 25 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the US proposal to refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure implies that "we do not target their [Russian – ed.] energy sector – they do not target ours".

"We separately, just in case, provided [during the meeting in Riyadh – ed.] all our [energy] facilities. We submitted a list of facilities that, in our opinion, should not be targeted," he said, adding that Kyiv was "very prepared" for the meeting.

Zelenskyy also noted that the proposal for a ceasefire in the Black Sea applies only to civilian shipping and includes a ban on targeting ports.

Background:

  • Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.
  • Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that additional technical consultations are needed to implement the agreements on halting attacks in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.

