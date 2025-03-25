Zelenskyy: Ukraine has provided US with list of energy facilities for truce with Russia

The Ukrainian side has submitted to the United States a list of facilities it believes should be covered by Washington’s initiative to refrain from strikes on Ukraine and Russia's energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists on 25 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the US proposal to refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure implies that "we do not target their [Russian – ed.] energy sector – they do not target ours".

"We separately, just in case, provided [during the meeting in Riyadh – ed.] all our [energy] facilities. We submitted a list of facilities that, in our opinion, should not be targeted," he said, adding that Kyiv was "very prepared" for the meeting.

Zelenskyy also noted that the proposal for a ceasefire in the Black Sea applies only to civilian shipping and includes a ban on targeting ports.

Background:

Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that additional technical consultations are needed to implement the agreements on halting attacks in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.

