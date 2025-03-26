All Sections
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fires break out, business, warehouses and cars damaged

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 March 2025, 08:33
A building on fire. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Fires have broken out and business premises, an office building, warehouses and cars have been damaged but no casualties reported as a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote: "The enemy attacked the oblast with drones last night. This caused several fires in Kryvyi Rih, which were extinguished by firefighters. An office building, warehouses, premises belonging to a business and six cars were damaged in the city."

Details: The Russians have been bombarding the Nikopol district since the evening of 25 March. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were hit. Two residential buildings, company premises and a car were all damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Lysak said 12 UAVs had been destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background: Russian forces have conducted a large-scale attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. At least 15 explosions have been heard in the city.

Kryvyi Rihdronesfirewar
