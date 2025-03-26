Russian drones attack Cherkasy Oblast, causing fire at infrastructure facility

A Russian drone attack in Cherkasy Oblast has damaged an infrastructure facility and a warehouse belonging to a business.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Throughout the night, our Cherkasy Oblast has come under enemy fire. The majority of Russian attack drones targeted the regional centre... Russian aggression caused damage to an infrastructure facility. The fire has already been extinguished. "

Details: Taburets also added that the wreckage of the downed drone had damaged a warehouse belonging to a business.

In total, 12 Russian drones were shot down over Cherkasy Oblast.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties... The inspection of the area is ongoing," Taburets summed up.

