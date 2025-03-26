All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drones attack Cherkasy Oblast, causing fire at infrastructure facility

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 March 2025, 09:22
Russian drones attack Cherkasy Oblast, causing fire at infrastructure facility
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

A Russian drone attack in Cherkasy Oblast has damaged an infrastructure facility and a warehouse belonging to a business.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Throughout the night, our Cherkasy Oblast has come under enemy fire. The majority of Russian attack drones targeted the regional centre... Russian aggression caused damage to an infrastructure facility. The fire has already been extinguished. "

Advertisement:

Details: Taburets also added that the wreckage of the downed drone had damaged a warehouse belonging to a business.

In total, 12 Russian drones were shot down over Cherkasy Oblast.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties... The inspection of the area is ongoing," Taburets summed up.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cherkasy Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Cherkasy Oblast
Air defence downs 26 UAVs over Cherkasy Oblast overnight, houses damaged
Dozens of settlements in Cherkasy Oblast left without electricity after nighttime drone attack
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Uman – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: