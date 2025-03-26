Russia is spreading falsehoods about Ukraine violating energy ceasefire terms – Ukraine's General Staff

Claims by the Defence Ministry of Russia that Ukraine has allegedly violated the terms of the ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure are false.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 25-26 March, Ukraine’s Defence Forces did not carry out UAV strikes on energy facilities in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk oblasts, nor on energy infrastructure in Russian-occupied Crimea."

Details: The General Staff emphasised that the Russian military is spreading false and baseless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue its propaganda campaign and pursue typical Russian efforts to deceive the world.

Background:

In response to a request from European Pravda, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry stated that Kyiv had agreed with the United States on a list of energy facilities that Russia must stop targeting as part of a partial ceasefire – a list that differs from what Russia insists on.

Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

The Kremlin has claimed that it has not attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for a week, though this is untrue.

