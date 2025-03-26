All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia is spreading falsehoods about Ukraine violating energy ceasefire terms – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 March 2025, 15:39
Russia is spreading falsehoods about Ukraine violating energy ceasefire terms – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock Photo: platfor.ma

Claims by the Defence Ministry of Russia that Ukraine has allegedly violated the terms of the ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure are false.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 25-26 March, Ukraine’s Defence Forces did not carry out UAV strikes on energy facilities in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk oblasts, nor on energy infrastructure in Russian-occupied Crimea."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff emphasised that the Russian military is spreading false and baseless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue its propaganda campaign and pursue typical Russian efforts to deceive the world.

Background:

  • In response to a request from European Pravda, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry stated that Kyiv had agreed with the United States on a list of energy facilities that Russia must stop targeting as part of a partial ceasefire – a list that differs from what Russia insists on.
  • Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.
  • The Kremlin has claimed that it has not attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for a week, though this is untrue.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationswarRussiaGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
negotiations
Trump: US "will be looking" at Russian demands for ceasefire in Black Sea
Kremlin claims no strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for a week
Zelenskyy: Russians resort to manipulations right on negotiation day
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: