All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

F-16 pilot explains how Ukrainian forces counter Russian guided bombs and their carriers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 March 2025, 18:54
F-16 pilot explains how Ukrainian forces counter Russian guided bombs and their carriers
Russian guided aerial bombs. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine by its partners cannot get close enough to destroy carriers of Russian guided aerial bombs. However, the defence forces are working on a comprehensive approach to counter these weapons.

Source: an F-16 pilot in an interview to the Air Force Command

Quote: "Our main focus right now is on Russian use of guided aerial bombs. Not all directions are fully covered, but we do our best to complete missions in these areas. We understand that we cannot get close enough to destroy the carriers of these bombs, but a complex effort is underway. This includes electronic warfare measures to disrupt the operation of these bombs, optimising the electronic warfare environment and enhancing the detection field for both the carriers and the guided bombs themselves.

Advertisement:

We are fully aware that the current number of Western-made air defence systems is insufficient, which is why the issue of increasing their supply has been raised multiple times.

At the moment, in my opinion, some fronts are suffering from this shortage simply because it is physically impossible to set up this process.

Our defence forces are doing incredibly hard work there, constantly countering both the carriers and the weapons themselves."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said that the F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine cannot fully compete with Russia’s Su-35s in aerial combat.
  • On 6 February, Ukrainian air defence units intercepted a Russian guided aerial bomb over the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. The Air Force pointed out that this was not the first instance of Ukrainian forces successfully shooting down such a weapon.
  • In an interview released by the Air Force, Viking, a pilot of a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft, explained that there is no "magic wand" to counter Russian guided aerial bombs, which Russia uses 10 times more than Ukraine. The pilot emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to tackling these weapons: air defence systems, radars, fighter jets and missiles capable of hitting targets at a range of at least 100 km are needed.
  • Ihnat previously reported that Russia dropped almost 40,000 guided bombs on Ukrainian territory in 2024 alone.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

fighter jetsUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
US secretary of state to meet other NATO foreign ministers and discuss lasting peace in Ukraine
Russia refrains from large-scale drone attack overnight for first time in 2025
Trump rejects idea of interim administration in Ukraine under UN aegis – US Department of State
Russia loses 408 artillery systems in a week
Russian soldier's wife who urged her husband to rape Ukrainian women is convicted in Ukraine
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, using guided bombs: 3 people injured – photos
All News
fighter jets
"More than 80% of our missiles hit their targets" – first-ever interview with Ukrainian F-16 pilot
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
Zelenskyy posthumously awards Hero of Ukraine title to pilot Oleksii Mes who died in F-16 crash
RECENT NEWS
10:05
German foreign minister makes 11th visit to Ukraine
09:39
US secretary of state to meet other NATO foreign ministers and discuss lasting peace in Ukraine
09:38
Russians continue strikes on frontline areas with guided bombs
09:19
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
09:15
Ukrainian air defence destroys two Russian Kh-59/69 missiles on Zaporizhzhia front
08:35
Over 200 combat clashes on front line in past 24 hours, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:19
Russia refrains from large-scale drone attack overnight for first time in 2025
07:55
Russia loses 1,540 soldiers over past day
03:36
ISW: US, Ukraine and Russia unlikely to finalise ceasefire agreement in next three weeks
02:34
Trump considering new sanctions on Russia if Putin fails to deliver on deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: