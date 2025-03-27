All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea, Russian fleet sunk or hidden

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 27 March 2025, 04:06
Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea, Russian fleet sunk or hidden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is in control of the situation in the Black Sea and rejected the possibility of Russia seizing control over the trade corridor.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Eurovision News

Quote: "They have not controlled the corridor in the Black Sea for a long time. We are fighting for it because it is a step towards ending the war. We control the situation in the Black Sea. Their Black Sea fleet was either sunk or is hidden; this is what is happening today. They are ready to agree to a ceasefire on energy matters if it concerns energy and the Black Sea."

Details: However, as Zelenskyy noted, Russia is trying to seize control of the grain corridor, which Ukraine will not allow.

Quote: "We were generally ready for a complete ceasefire. They just want to jump in and take control of the grain corridor, but they will not succeed. We are absolutely certain of this."

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russia is willing to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea but in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.
  • Russia has put forward a list of demands as conditions for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which was the subject of a meeting between representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on 23-25 March.
  • US President Donald Trump stated that the American side would consider Russia's demands for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that technical teams had not yet determined a mechanism for monitoring Russia's compliance with agreements prohibiting strikes on energy infrastructure. Because of this, it is currently impossible to accurately assess adherence to these agreements.

Russo-Ukrainian war
