Russia loses 96 cruise missiles in Ukrainian attack on Engels-2 air base

Russia has lost 96 air-launched cruise missiles as a result of a strike by the Ukrainian defence forces on the Russian military air base Engels-2 on 20 March.

Quote: "Updated information indicates that the enemy lost 96 air-launched cruise missiles as a result of the strike by the Ukrainian defence forces on the Russian Aerospace Forces’ air base Engels-2 on 20 March 2025, including due to secondary detonation."

Details: According to Ukrainian military calculations, these munitions were intended for three missile strikes during March-April 2025.

In addition, strikes on aircraft fuel storage sites led to the destruction of significant reserves, negatively impacting the Russian ability to sustain combat operations.

Engels-2 is a key base for Russia's strategic aircraft. It is home to Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers as well as depots storing FAB and guided aerial bombs and cruise missiles. Aircraft that launch missile strikes on Ukraine take off from this airfield.

Explosions at the Engels air base in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 19-20 March were the result of a joint operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

UK intelligence considers the Ukrainian defence forces' attack on the Russian air base Engels-2 on the night of 19-20 March to be the most successful strike against Russia in 2025.

