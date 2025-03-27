Russia loses 96 cruise missiles in Ukrainian attack on Engels-2 air base
Russia has lost 96 air-launched cruise missiles as a result of a strike by the Ukrainian defence forces on the Russian military air base Engels-2 on 20 March.
Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Quote: "Updated information indicates that the enemy lost 96 air-launched cruise missiles as a result of the strike by the Ukrainian defence forces on the Russian Aerospace Forces’ air base Engels-2 on 20 March 2025, including due to secondary detonation."
Details: According to Ukrainian military calculations, these munitions were intended for three missile strikes during March-April 2025.
In addition, strikes on aircraft fuel storage sites led to the destruction of significant reserves, negatively impacting the Russian ability to sustain combat operations.
Background:
- Engels-2 is a key base for Russia's strategic aircraft. It is home to Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers as well as depots storing FAB and guided aerial bombs and cruise missiles. Aircraft that launch missile strikes on Ukraine take off from this airfield.
- Explosions at the Engels air base in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 19-20 March were the result of a joint operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- UK intelligence considers the Ukrainian defence forces' attack on the Russian air base Engels-2 on the night of 19-20 March to be the most successful strike against Russia in 2025.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!