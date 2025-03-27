Eight drone strikes hit Kharkiv: fires break out, 12 people injured – photos, video

Twelve people, including two children, were injured in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 26 March. Eight strikes hit the city, sparking fires and damaging houses and cars.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES); Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the SES: "The enemy launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv on the evening of 26 March. Eight drone hits were recorded. Four fires broke out. The largest fire covering an area of 2,500 sq. m. broke out in a production facility. In addition, warehouses and cars caught fire. Early reports indicate that 12 civilians were injured."

Advertisement:

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that 13 people had been injured.

Syniehubov reported that the first strike had hit Kharkiv at 20:49. A Russian drone damaged the facade of an apartment block and three cars. Two women and a man were injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three minutes later, a Shahed loitering munition set a vegetable warehouse on fire, damaging four houses and two cars. A 15-year-old boy, a 6-year-old child, a man and a woman were injured.

Advertisement:

Shortly after, the attack ignited the wall insulation and roof of a metalworking shop, causing a fire covering an area of 50 sq. m..

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Several attack drones hit the ground, damaging the windows of a residential building and injuring a 79-year-old woman.



A Shahed drone strike set a 2,500 sq. m. warehouse building on fire at 21:30, leaving four people injured.

Minutes later, another Russian drone set fire to two cars, a camper van and firewood.

At 22:25, a Russian drone hit a household vegetable garden, damaging several houses and injuring a woman.

Background: On the evening of 26 March, Russian forces conducted drone strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv, damaging civilian infrastructure and leaving nine people injured in Kharkiv and eight in Zolochiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!