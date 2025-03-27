All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Eight drone strikes hit Kharkiv: fires break out, 12 people injured – photos, video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 March 2025, 09:46
Eight drone strikes hit Kharkiv: fires break out, 12 people injured – photos, video
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Twelve people, including two children, were injured in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 26 March. Eight strikes hit the city, sparking fires and damaging houses and cars.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES); Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the SES: "The enemy launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv on the evening of 26 March. Eight drone hits were recorded. Four fires broke out. The largest fire covering an area of 2,500 sq. m. broke out in a production facility. In addition, warehouses and cars caught fire. Early reports indicate that 12 civilians were injured."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that 13 people had been injured.

Syniehubov reported that the first strike had hit Kharkiv at 20:49. A Russian drone damaged the facade of an apartment block and three cars. Two women and a man were injured.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three minutes later, a Shahed loitering munition set a vegetable warehouse on fire, damaging four houses and two cars. A 15-year-old boy, a 6-year-old child, a man and a woman were injured.

Advertisement:

Shortly after, the attack ignited the wall insulation and roof of a metalworking shop, causing a fire covering an area of 50 sq. m.. 

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Several attack drones hit the ground, damaging the windows of a residential building and injuring a 79-year-old woman.

A Shahed drone strike set a 2,500 sq. m. warehouse building on fire at 21:30, leaving four people injured.

Minutes later, another Russian drone set fire to two cars, a camper van and firewood.

At 22:25, a Russian drone hit a household vegetable garden, damaging several houses and injuring a woman.

Background: On the evening of 26 March, Russian forces conducted drone strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv, damaging civilian infrastructure and leaving nine people injured in Kharkiv and eight in Zolochiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivdronesfire
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
Terrorist attack at police station in Odesa Oblast: suspect in making explosives detained – photos
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
Presidential race in Poland: anti-Ukrainian candidate loses support
Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos
Ukraine launches Ukraine2EU programme to support its European integration
All News
Kharkiv
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: fires break out, people injured – photo, video
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
FactorDruk printing house in Kharkiv reconstructed after Russian attack in May 2024
RECENT NEWS
16:59
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder Ukraine from successfully closing the main cluster of EU accession talks
16:29
updatedRussians strike residential building in Kharkiv with drone: 4 people injured, child among them
15:42
Defence ministers of coalition of the willing to meet at NATO headquarters
14:41
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
14:25
Terrorist attack at police station in Odesa Oblast: suspect in making explosives detained – photos
14:19
EXPLAINERHow the wanted Balkan separatist Dodik "surfaced" in Moscow and what he is negotiating
14:15
Ukraine still US$10bn short for 2025 recovery efforts, PM states
13:48
Ministry of Justice: Over 8,000 former convicts serve in Ukrainian Armed Forces
13:44
Billionaires with over US$100bn leave Russia
13:00
Poland confirms transfer of Russian agent to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: