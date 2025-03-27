All Sections
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 27 March 2025, 13:15
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

A meeting of the coalition of the willing has begun in Paris with representatives of 31 countries to discuss further military aid to Ukraine, strengthening its defense industry, and ceasefire mechanisms.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the Ukrainian President

Details: The event is attended by representatives of 31 countries, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of France and the UK, President Emmanuel Macron and PM Keir Starmer, who held brief talks before the meeting.

Starmer and Macron are jointly hosting today's meeting of the coalition of the willing.

The participants will discuss continued sustainable support for Ukraine, as well as strengthening the Ukrainian army and defense industry.

Special attention will be paid to issues related to the peace negotiation process and mechanisms for implementing the first steps towards a ceasefire.

The leaders will also discuss the prospect of deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of a future peace settlement with US support.

Background: 

  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.
  • According to Reuters' sources in European diplomatic circles, there are growing doubts in Europe about the feasibility of this option due to logistical problems, lack of troops and Russian resistance, and the lack of US security guarantees.
  • On 26 March, Macron explained that the idea of a Western contingent in Ukraine, promoted by Paris and London, does not involve deployment directly on the line of contact.

ZelenskyyUkraineFranceRusso-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy
19:58
