AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that France is considering deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine at a distance from the front line, with one option being deployment along the Dnipro River.

Source: AP, citing an unnamed French official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: AP noted that European military commanders and planners are considering a range of options, which are being prepared for presentation to state leaders.

One of the options France is advocating for involves coalition members deploying significant forces in Ukraine's centre, along the Dnipro River, away from the front line, according to the French official who spoke on condition of anonymity regarding the closed-door discussions.

Other options under consideration include deploying a support force further from the front lines, either in Ukraine's west or in a neighbouring country, the official said.

UK officials stated that the force could consist of between 10,000 and 30,000 troops – a significant commitment for countries that have scaled back their armed forces since the Cold War but are now rearming.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the proposed European force would not be deployed on the front lines in Ukraine "nor be engaged on the first day opposite Russian forces".

They will serve as "forces that dissuade the Russians from attacking again. And by holding important towns, strategic bases, mark the clear support from several European governments and allies," he said.

"So we are not on the frontlines, we don’t go to fight, but we are there to guarantee a lasting peace. It’s a pacifist approach," he said.

"The only ones who would, at that moment, trigger a conflict, a bellicose situation, would be the Russians if they decided again to launch an aggression," Macron stressed.

Background:

On Thursday 27 March, a meeting of state leaders began in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.

Sources in European diplomatic circles told Reuters that there is growing scepticism in Europe about the feasibility of the plan due to logistical challenges, troop shortages, resistance from Russia and the lack of US security guarantees.

