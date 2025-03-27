All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 March 2025, 17:43
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
The flags of Ukraine and France. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that France is considering deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine at a distance from the front line, with one option being deployment along the Dnipro River.

Source: AP, citing an unnamed French official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: AP noted that European military commanders and planners are considering a range of options, which are being prepared for presentation to state leaders.

Advertisement:

One of the options France is advocating for involves coalition members deploying significant forces in Ukraine's centre, along the Dnipro River, away from the front line, according to the French official who spoke on condition of anonymity regarding the closed-door discussions.

Other options under consideration include deploying a support force further from the front lines, either in Ukraine's west or in a neighbouring country, the official said.

UK officials stated that the force could consist of between 10,000 and 30,000 troops – a significant commitment for countries that have scaled back their armed forces since the Cold War but are now rearming.

Advertisement:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the proposed European force would not be deployed on the front lines in Ukraine "nor be engaged on the first day opposite Russian forces".

They will serve as "forces that dissuade the Russians from attacking again. And by holding important towns, strategic bases, mark the clear support from several European governments and allies," he said.

"So we are not on the frontlines, we don’t go to fight, but we are there to guarantee a lasting peace. It’s a pacifist approach," he said.

"The only ones who would, at that moment, trigger a conflict, a bellicose situation, would be the Russians if they decided again to launch an aggression," Macron stressed.

Background:

  • On Thursday 27 March, a meeting of state leaders began in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.
  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.
  • Sources in European diplomatic circles told Reuters that there is growing scepticism in Europe about the feasibility of the plan due to logistical challenges, troop shortages, resistance from Russia and the lack of US security guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
Presidential race in Poland: anti-Ukrainian candidate loses support
Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos
Ukraine launches Ukraine2EU programme to support its European integration
Putin's envoy to visit Washington for meeting with Witkoff – CNN
Russian drone hit cars in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one person and injuring several more – photo
All News
France
Zelenskyy invites coalition of willing representatives to Ukraine to develop work plan
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron hold talks before coalition of the willing meeting
RECENT NEWS
12:09
Russian troops killed mother in front of her son: details of two Ukrainian children rescued from occupation
11:28
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
11:13
Presidential race in Poland: anti-Ukrainian candidate loses support
10:53
Two men injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson
10:52
Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos
10:27
Two people killed and two injured in 1 April Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast – photos
09:34
Ukraine launches Ukraine2EU programme to support its European integration
09:34
Prosthetic microclinic to be established in Kyiv with France's support – photo
09:19
Russia attacks Ukraine with 74 drones overnight, 61 fail to reach target
08:20
Total of 176 clashes on battlefield: 64 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: