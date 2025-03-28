Russians attack civilian infrastructure and oil and gas facilities in Poltava with Shahed UAVs
Russian forces have attacked civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and oil and gas company office buildings in Poltava Oblast.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The Russian occupiers have committed yet another war crime, conducting a large-scale attack on Poltava using Shahed UAVs.
They deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and oil and gas company office buildings."
Details: The General Staff noted that the Russians are lying about their "aspirations for peace" while continuing to deliberately attack civilian facilities.
Background: The Russians attacked Poltava with drones on the evening of 27 March, causing power outages in some districts of the city. Warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
