Russians attack civilian infrastructure and oil and gas facilities in Poltava with Shahed UAVs

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 March 2025, 02:58
UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and oil and gas company office buildings in Poltava Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers have committed yet another war crime, conducting a large-scale attack on Poltava using Shahed UAVs.

They deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and oil and gas company office buildings."

Details: The General Staff noted that the Russians are lying about their "aspirations for peace" while continuing to deliberately attack civilian facilities.

Background: The Russians attacked Poltava with drones on the evening of 27 March, causing power outages in some districts of the city. Warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

