Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 March 2025, 07:53
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians have continued to terrorise Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They damaged an infrastructure facility, premises belonging to an agricultural business and infrastructure in several hromadas on the night of 27-28 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Vasylkivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with drones. Damage to premises belonging to an agricultural business was recorded. An infrastructure facility was hit in a UAV attack on the Petrykivka hromada in the Dnipro district."

Details: The Russians targeted the Nikopol district with artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones. The Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas were affected. Infrastructure was damaged in the Nikopol district.

Lysak said Air Command Skhid (East) had destroyed seven Russian drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

