Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 March 2025, 10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Police

About 150 people remain in the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast which is suffering from Russian attacks, and all children from the village and the hromada have been evacuated. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Iryna Yukhta, secretary of Krasnopillia Village Council, on Radio Liberty

Quote from Iryna Yukhta: "Almost all people have left. Very few people remain in the village of Krasnopillia now, mostly elderly people who either do not want to leave now or say they will leave a little later. About 150 people [remain in the village]. This is just Krasnopillia. Then we have settlements where evacuation has been announced, mostly in the 5-kilometre zone, which are practically empty, but there are also those where people remain. There are settlements where there are 18 people, 15 in another. There are settlements where there are more people, where there are 90 people, where there are 200, but they are there."

Details: The secretary of the Krasnopillia village council confirms that the number of attacks has increased over the past week. She also said that the local authorities have evacuated but continue to work in an on-call format.

Quote from Iryna Yukhta: "The village council has also been damaged more than once. Our village council's administrative building has no windows or doors, and it is impossible to work there. We have our staff on call there. Of course, we have to have a presence there, but we moved the administrative building to another settlement in order to continue providing services."

More details: The official added that as a result of intense Russian attacks, the settlement is facing large-scale destruction.

Quote from Iryna Yukhta: "Of course, we had some destruction before, but the intensity of the attacks was not that high. It has increased significantly lately… A lot of buildings have been damaged. Some are destroyed, and some are damaged, we count them not even in dozens, but in hundreds… There isn’t a single shop open in Krasnopillia, pharmacies are not open, almost nothing works, we had no electricity, and our utility company supplied water there in the morning through an emergency power supply.

There is also no gas supply, but we’re in talks and want to restore it. But we don't know how this will work out in connection with the security situation, because the attacks keep coming; it will be very difficult, of course."

Background:

  • The number of airstrikes on the border in Sumy Oblast has increased in recent days. Russian subversive reconnaissance groups are also actively entering the oblast.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that Russia is using assault units made up of airborne troops and special operations forces to break through Ukrainian defences, drive the Armed Forces out of Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast and move the fighting to Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.
  • Syrskyi also emphasised that the defence forces are holding a "sanitary zone" in Kursk Oblast, blocking the Russian advance on the northern border of Sumy Oblast.

