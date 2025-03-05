US treasury secretary says "no signing planned" on Ukrainian minerals agreement – Тhe Telegraph

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has stated that President Donald Trump had no plans to sign the minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine on Tuesday evening (Wednesday, 5 March, Kyiv time).

Source: Тhe Telegraph; Bessent's words to Fox News and sources

Details: Тhe Telegraph noted that it had been reported that Trump planned to sign the controversial agreement on "rare earth minerals" on Tuesday evening and announce it in his address to Congress right after 21:00 local time (04:00 5 March, Kyiv time).

Advertisement:

However, Bessent told Fox News that "there is no signing planned".

White House insiders stated that there has been "no movement" on the agreement.

Background:

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration and Ukraine might sign a mineral extraction agreement on Tuesday, 4 March.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine was ready to sign the agreement, calling the Oval Office spat regrettable.

Reuters noted that it remains unclear whether the agreement has changed from the version initially set for signing on Friday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed that his administration remains open to finalising the deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!