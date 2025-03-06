All Sections
Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi: Not just Russia and axis of evil trying to destroy world order, but also US

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 March 2025, 13:24
Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi: Not just Russia and axis of evil trying to destroy world order, but also US
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Getty Images

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that not only Russia and the axis of evil are trying to destroy the world order, but also the United States.

Source: Zaluzhnyi during his speech at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), cited by The Times; Zaluzhnyi’s column on Ukrainska Pravda

Quote cited by The Times: "It is not just the axis of evil trying to revise the world order … The US is destroying the world order. It is obvious the White House has questioned the unity of the whole western world. And now Washington is trying to delegate the security issues to Europe without the participation of the US."

Details: The Times notes that Zaluzhnyi also warned that NATO could cease to exist and Russia would come for Europe next.

Updated: Zaluzhnyi contacted Ukrainska Pravda after the publication of the news and provided the exact quote from his speech.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "It is obvious that Washington's failure to recognise Russia’s aggression is a new challenge not only for Ukraine but for Europe as well. Therefore, this is enough to understand that it is no longer just Russia and the axis of evil trying to destroy the world order, but the United States are effectively finalising its destruction."

Background:

  • On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a row over the war in Ukraine at the White House in raised voices in front of the TV cameras. Prior to this, Trump had said at the meeting with Zelenskyy that he was "for both Ukraine and Russia".
  • Trump later said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.
  • On 4 March, it was reported that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, intensifying pressure on Zelenskyy following the spat at the White House.
  • In addition, the United States has halted all intelligence sharing with Ukraine, particularly data on military targets and warnings about Russian missile and drone launches on Ukrainian territory.
  • Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, later said preparations were underway for a new round of talks between the US and Ukraine. 

