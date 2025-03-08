All Sections
Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians

Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 March 2025, 17:14
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has indirectly reproached the United States for its recent actions in the Russo-Ukrainian war following yet another Russian attack on Ukrainian cities that caused civilian casualties.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Tusk: "This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine."

Background:

