Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has indirectly reproached the United States for its recent actions in the Russo-Ukrainian war following yet another Russian attack on Ukrainian cities that caused civilian casualties.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine. Advertisement: — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) March 8, 2025

Quote from Tusk: "This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine."

Background:

On Friday, Trump claimed that he wants "to stop deaths" while commenting on Washington's suspension of aid supplies to Ukraine.

Latest reports indicate that 11 people were killed and 40, including children, were injured in a Russian strike on the centre of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, three people were killed and seven injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast overnight.

American news magazine Time reported that the US decision to halt the transfer of military intelligence to Ukraine allowed Russia to advance in a key area of the war zone, resulting in the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.

