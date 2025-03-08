Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 17:14
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has indirectly reproached the United States for its recent actions in the Russo-Ukrainian war following yet another Russian attack on Ukrainian cities that caused civilian casualties.
Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine.
— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) March 8, 2025
Quote from Tusk: "This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine."
Background:
- On Friday, Trump claimed that he wants "to stop deaths" while commenting on Washington's suspension of aid supplies to Ukraine.
- Latest reports indicate that 11 people were killed and 40, including children, were injured in a Russian strike on the centre of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast.
- In addition, three people were killed and seven injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast overnight.
- American news magazine Time reported that the US decision to halt the transfer of military intelligence to Ukraine allowed Russia to advance in a key area of the war zone, resulting in the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.
