Shahed drone attack on Mykolaiv: 10 people injured, residential buildings damaged – photos

Ten Mykolaiv residents have been injured and high-rise buildings, an office building, dozens of garages and cars have been damaged as a result of falling wreckage from downed Russian attack drones.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed 131/136 UAVs at around 02:45 on 10 April. Nine high-rise buildings, three cars, 30 garages and an office building were damaged due to falling wreckage and the blast wave. In addition, fires broke out in an apartment and on the premises of a garage cooperative."

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Kim said the fires had been promptly extinguished.

Ten people were injured in the attack. A 29-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man are in hospital in a moderate condition as of the morning.

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Update: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that eight other people who sustained injuries had received outpatient care.

Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Later, Kim posted photos showing the aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv.

Photo: Oblast Military Administration

The photos show damaged buildings, burned apartments and destroyed cars.

Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Oblast Military Administration

"Utility services are dealing with the aftermath, and people who were injured are receiving medical care," Kim said.

Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Background: Earlier, it was reported that two fires had broken out and people had been injured in a Russian drone attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 9-10 April.

