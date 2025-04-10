Ukraine's air defence downs 85 drones overnight, but six oblasts affected by attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 9-10 April. Air defence forces have destroyed 85 drones, while six oblasts have been affected by the attack.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The drones were launched from 19:00 on 9 April from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 09:00, 85 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Ukraine's north, south, east and centre.

A total of 49 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava and Mykolaiv oblasts came under attack.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

