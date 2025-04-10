The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it was unaware of more than 155 Chinese citizens who, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, are fighting against Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, with reference to a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Details: Suspilne noted that, commenting on a journalist's question about the presence of so many Chinese citizens in the Russo-Ukrainian war, Lin Jian said that he supposedly had nothing to share.

Lin Jian also stressed that Beijing's position on Russia's war against Ukraine was objective and fair.

Quote: "Let me emphasise that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis [as he referred to the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.] is objective and fair. We are committed to promoting a ceasefire and peaceful negotiations. This is very clear to the international community."

Background:

On 8 April, Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian military had captured two Chinese citizens who had fought in the Russian army in Donetsk Oblast. Zelenskyy instructed the foreign minister to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China was going to respond.

It is known that two citizens of the People's Republic of China were captured in Donetsk Oblast by soldiers of the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces and the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in response to the evidence of Chinese citizens' involvement in the war against Ukraine, emphasised China's role in supporting Russian aggression.

On 9 April, Zelenskyy said that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukraine on its territory, but there might be more.

