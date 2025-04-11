All Sections
We work with Hungary to unlock all negotiation clusters for Ukraine's NATO accession – EU ambassador

Oleh Pavliuk, Ivan Diakonov Friday, 11 April 2025, 02:02
Katarína Mathernová. Photo: Mathernová on X (Twitter)

The European Union is still determined to open all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession by the end of 2025 and is working with Hungary, which is blocking the opening of these clusters.

Source: Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová stressed that opening all clusters with Ukraine is "still our plan", but it has "obviously faced some difficulties", referring to opposition from Hungary.

Quote: "There were many discussions on this matter at yesterday's meeting. And I remain an optimist. I believe that the EU will eventually find a solution. So, I hope we will be able to open the clusters and continue the integration path."

Details: Mathernová noted that the EU would continue to look for "ways to address Hungary’s concerns".

Quote: This is not the first time a country has faced difficulties due to the unanimity situation. As you know, we faced this, for example, with North Macedonia. Therefore, we need to find ways to overcome it. And I remain confident that this will happen this year. I am very optimistic."

Background: 

  • In February, Hungary blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine and promised to block the opening of clusters until "consultations" with the population on this matter are held.
  • The "consultations", accompanied by manipulation and lies from the Hungarian government, are set to take place at the end of June.

European integration
Ukraine launches Ukraine2EU programme to support its European integration
Politico: Some EU countries urge Brussels to create roadmap to accelerate Ukraine's membership
EU says it cannot open negotiation clusters with Ukraine without Hungary's consent
