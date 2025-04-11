Only ceasefire can now be discussed in talks with Russia – US Department of State

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has stated that the only issue that can currently be discussed in talks with Russia is a ceasefire. Other topics will not be considered until the fighting stops.

Source: Bruce during a press briefing

Details: Bruce stated that Washington sees no point in talks until the main goal, ceasefire, is achieved.

"It is a meat grinder. Nothing else can be discussed for the outcome until the shooting and the killing stops," she said.

Quote: "All of our leadership, but particularly President Trump and Secretary Rubio in public, have made it clear what's at stake when it comes to the nature of this situation ending. It is a dynamic that will not be solved militarily."

Details: Bruce also emphasised that the US would be closely monitoring Russia's behaviour.

"Secretary Rubio made clear at NATO in his press conference that we would, in fact, know in a matter of weeks if Russia was serious," she reiterated.

Background:

On 4 April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following a meeting with the foreign ministers of NATO countries in Brussels, stated that US President Donald Trump's administration expected Russia to be ready to end the war but would not wait forever.

Senior officials in the Trump administration have begun to acknowledge that the United States may not be able to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine in the coming months due to additional conditions set by Moscow during negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump told NBC News that he was furious after Putin questioned Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy and suggested that the US could impose additional tariffs of 25-50% on buyers of Russian oil.

On 3 April, Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that he was in Washington to meet with US administration officials to "resume dialogue".

