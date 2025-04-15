The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 14-15 April that the Russians had advanced in Donetsk Oblast and in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: The Russians continue offensive actions on various fronts.

The latest data states that Russian forces have made local gains near the village of Guyevo in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine's defence forces were forced to retreat under Russian pressure.

Russian advances were also recorded near the village of Rozdolne on the Novopavlivka front in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

On the night of 11-12 April, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced near three settlements in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, near the village of Kotliarivka, which is located only about five kilometres from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On 11 April, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced deeper into Ukrainian positions in the village of Uspenivka, which is located six kilometres from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

