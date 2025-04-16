Two settlements in Poltava Oblast without electricity due to falling drone debris

Two settlements in the Reshetylivka hromada in Poltava Oblast have been left without electricity due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian drone. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence was active overnight in Poltava Oblast. Debris from an enemy UAV fell and damaged a power line in the Reshetylivka hromada, leaving two settlements without electricity."

Details: Kohut said no reports about destruction or casualties had been received.

Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply.

Updated: Later, Kohut added that the power supply had been restored to residents' homes.

