Two settlements in Poltava Oblast without electricity due to falling drone debris

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 April 2025, 07:27
Light bulbs. Stock photo: Pixabay.com

Two settlements in the Reshetylivka hromada in Poltava Oblast have been left without electricity due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian drone. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence was active overnight in Poltava Oblast. Debris from an enemy UAV fell and damaged a power line in the Reshetylivka hromada, leaving two settlements without electricity."

Details: Kohut said no reports about destruction or casualties had been received.

Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply.

Updated: Later, Kohut added that the power supply had been restored to residents' homes.

