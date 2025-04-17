Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a memorandum of intent between Ukraine and the United States regarding mineral extraction "may be signed online today".

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists during a briefing on 17 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president noted that a few days ago, the US side proposed returning to the idea of signing a memorandum of intent while legal experts continue working on the actual minerals agreement.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our intentions are positive and constructive – we are demonstrating that. So the memorandum of intent, not the agreement itself, but a memorandum of intent, may be signed online today."

More details: Zelenskyy added that Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is currently working with the US side on the text of the memorandum.

"A memorandum is an important first step – why wouldn’t both countries agree to it," the president added.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, Svyrydenko announced the upcoming signing of a memorandum of intent with the US, which will precede the minerals agreement.

She also stated that significant progress had been made toward concluding the minerals deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!