Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a memorandum of intent between Ukraine and the United States regarding mineral extraction "may be signed online today".
Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists during a briefing on 17 April, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The president noted that a few days ago, the US side proposed returning to the idea of signing a memorandum of intent while legal experts continue working on the actual minerals agreement.
Quote: "Our intentions are positive and constructive – we are demonstrating that. So the memorandum of intent, not the agreement itself, but a memorandum of intent, may be signed online today."
More details: Zelenskyy added that Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is currently working with the US side on the text of the memorandum.
"A memorandum is an important first step – why wouldn’t both countries agree to it," the president added.
Background:
- Earlier, Svyrydenko announced the upcoming signing of a memorandum of intent with the US, which will precede the minerals agreement.
- She also stated that significant progress had been made toward concluding the minerals deal.
