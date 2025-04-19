All Sections
Budapest sends letters urging Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's EU accession, vows to treat result as binding

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 19 April 2025, 12:18
Budapest sends letters urging Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's EU accession, vows to treat result as binding
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Hungarian government has begun distributing ballots for a national consultation asking citizens whether they support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Budapest is openly urging voters to oppose it.

Source: a letter from the Hungarian government's information centre dated 19 April, seen by European Pravda

Details: In the letter, the Hungarian government calls for a vote against supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU, as, according to Budapest, this will "cause Hungary enormous losses".

"It will cost every Hungarian family hundreds of thousands of forints a year, jeopardise pensions and support for farmers, and pose risks to security and the labour market," the letter says.

Budapest also argues that "accelerating Ukraine's accession in the current circumstances will destroy the Hungarian economy".

"We, the Hungarians, cannot accept that such an important issue is being resolved before our eyes. In the coming weeks, the government will provide detailed information on issues related to Ukraine's accession," the letter reads.

The Hungarian government has pledged that it will treat the results of the vote as binding.

The letter urges Hungarian citizens to "take part in the vote" and "make a responsible decision".

Ballots will be delivered by the end of May.

Background: 

  • On 5 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced a poll in Hungary on support for Ukraine's membership in the EU.
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski sarcastically commented on Orbán's initiative.
  • The Hungarian government has held "consultations" on Ukraine, with questions formulated in a manipulative manner.

