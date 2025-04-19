All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Ukraine wants to see Russians cease fire on all fronts

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 19:08
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Ukraine wants to see Russians cease fire on all fronts
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a full temporary ceasefire for 30 days on 11 March and wants to see Russian forces really cease fire on all fronts.

Source: Sybiha, quoted by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Quote: "Ukraine's position remains clear and consistent: back in Jeddah on 11 March, we unconditionally agreed to the US proposal for a full temporary ceasefire for 30 days.

Advertisement:

Russia refused, and this Russian refusal to the United States has been going on for 39 days. Instead, during this time, the Moscow regime has imposed various conditions and intensified its terror against Ukraine, civilians and civilian infrastructure across our country.

Now, Putin has made statements about his alleged readiness for a ceasefire. 30 hours instead of 30 days. Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience when his statements did not match his actions. We know that his words cannot be trusted, and we will look at actions, not words."

Details: Sybiha stressed that Russia could at any time agree to a proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which has been on the table since March.

Advertisement:

"We want to see Russian forces truly cease fire on all fronts. We also call on all our partners and the international community to remain vigilant. Only actions demonstrate the truth, not words: it is only because of Russia that this war started and continues," he said.

Background:

  • On Saturday, Putin declared an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April.
  • Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces would adhere to the ceasefire, provided that Kyiv does the same.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack by Russian attack drones after 17:00 on Saturday evidence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's true attitude to Easter and people's lives.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaceasefireRussia
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine's foreign minister and EU top diplomat discuss peace talks involving US in Paris
Ukrainian delegation meets with coalition of the willing in Paris – photo
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Paris to meet with coalition of the willing and US officials
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: