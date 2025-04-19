Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Ukraine wants to see Russians cease fire on all fronts

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a full temporary ceasefire for 30 days on 11 March and wants to see Russian forces really cease fire on all fronts.

Source: Sybiha, quoted by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Quote: "Ukraine's position remains clear and consistent: back in Jeddah on 11 March, we unconditionally agreed to the US proposal for a full temporary ceasefire for 30 days.

Russia refused, and this Russian refusal to the United States has been going on for 39 days. Instead, during this time, the Moscow regime has imposed various conditions and intensified its terror against Ukraine, civilians and civilian infrastructure across our country.

Now, Putin has made statements about his alleged readiness for a ceasefire. 30 hours instead of 30 days. Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience when his statements did not match his actions. We know that his words cannot be trusted, and we will look at actions, not words."

Details: Sybiha stressed that Russia could at any time agree to a proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which has been on the table since March.

"We want to see Russian forces truly cease fire on all fronts. We also call on all our partners and the international community to remain vigilant. Only actions demonstrate the truth, not words: it is only because of Russia that this war started and continues," he said.

Background:

On Saturday, Putin declared an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces would adhere to the ceasefire, provided that Kyiv does the same.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack by Russian attack drones after 17:00 on Saturday evidence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's true attitude to Easter and people's lives.

