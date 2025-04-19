All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone injures man in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during so-called Easter truce

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 22:19
Russian drone injures man in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during so-called Easter truce
village of Prymorske. Photo: Deepstatemap

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at around 20:00 on 19 April, injuring a man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two hours ago,  a 42-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack in the village of Prymorske. His car was damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov posted this information at 22:10. This means that the Russian drone attack took place at around 20:00, that is, after the so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin came into effect at 18:00 on 19 April.

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a Russian drone attack launched after 17:00 on Saturday 19 April evidence of Putin's true attitude towards both Easter and human life.
  • Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported continued Russian drone attacks in the oblast after 18:00 on 19 April, when the Russian "Easter truce" had supposedly come into effect.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians bombard Zaporizhzhia Oblast: no power in Stepnohirsk, cars burnt out in Prymorske
Nine-storey building and petrol station catch fire due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo
Russian drone hit cars in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one person and injuring several more – photo
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: