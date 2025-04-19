Russian drone injures man in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during so-called Easter truce

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at around 20:00 on 19 April, injuring a man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two hours ago, a 42-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack in the village of Prymorske. His car was damaged."

Details: Fedorov posted this information at 22:10. This means that the Russian drone attack took place at around 20:00, that is, after the so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin came into effect at 18:00 on 19 April.

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a Russian drone attack launched after 17:00 on Saturday 19 April evidence of Putin's true attitude towards both Easter and human life.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported continued Russian drone attacks in the oblast after 18:00 on 19 April, when the Russian "Easter truce" had supposedly come into effect.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.

