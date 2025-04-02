All Sections
Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones for third time in one day, causing fires

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 April 2025, 23:49
UAVs. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians once again attacked the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 2 April.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Terekhov reported that an explosion had been heard in Kharkiv at around 22:00. The city was under UAV attack.

Early reports indicate that the strike targeted a residential area in the Kyivskyi district. Later, he reported another explosion in Kharkiv.

At 22:29, Terekhov stated that the Russians had conducted 14 strikes on the city within 40 minutes.

Updated: At 22:35, Syniehubov reported that a drone strike had hit the city of Derhachi. Early reports indicate that one person had been injured.

He also stated that multiple strikes had been recorded in the Kyivskyi district.

At 23:26, Terekhov reported that 14 Russian drone strikes had hit five locations in the city, all in the Kyivskyi district. 

No casualties were reported. There was minor damage to residential buildings and transport infrastructure.

Syniehubov also stated that a fire had broken out in the village of Cherkaska Lozova as a result of a Russian drone strike.

At 23:45, it was reported that Russian forces had used 17 Shahed UAVs on the city within an hour.

Fires broke out as a result of the attack.

Background:

  • Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 April as the Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on the city. Eight people were injured, including children.
  • Russian forces hit a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv on 2 April, injuring four people, including a 10-year-old boy.
  • Terekhov reported that the number of attacks on the city in March had doubled compared to February. The Situation Centre recorded a total of 42 attacks and 172 air raids – an average of five per day.

Kharkiv
