Russians use Easter truce to prepare routes for heavy equipment, Ukrainian soldiers report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 April 2025, 16:12
Russians trying to arrange the route. Photo: 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade

On the Lyman front, Russian forces are reportedly using the so-called Easter truce as a cover to prepare routes for the movement of heavy military equipment.

Source: 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, currently operating on the Lyman front

The system for temporary road-laying installation destroyed on 9 April.
Photo: 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "The enemy is preparing routes for the passage of heavy equipment, taking advantage of the so-called 'Easter truce'!

On 9 April, soldiers of the 66th Brigade destroyed a system for temporary road-laying installation based on a KAMAZ truck. The destroyed system blocked the crossing over the Chornyi Zherebets River, preventing Russian armoured vehicles from launching assault operations.

Russians trying to arrange the route.
Photo: 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Today, 20 April, Russian troops are attempting to clear the area of wreckage. They have deployed more than ten personnel and a specialised vehicle for the task."

 

Details: The brigade also reported increased infantry assaults on the positions of one of its battalions.

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.
  • Most Ukrainian defenders have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by Russian forces, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.
  • Zelenskyy said that there has been an increase in Russian attacks and the use of kamikaze drones in the combat zone since 10:00 on 20 April. Russian forces have doubled its use of FPV drones.

