Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 April 2025, 18:04
Czech foreign minister on Putin's ceasefire: Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
Jan Lipavský. Photo: picture alliance via Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has ridiculed Russia’s so-called "Easter ceasefire" in Ukraine, likening it to someone declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets.

Source: Lipavský on CNN Prima NEWS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister criticised Russia for violating the "Easter ceasefire" announced by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "It’s like declaring a hunger strike between breakfast and lunch while secretly eating sweets.

We can see the shelling continues. Ukraine reports a number of attacks, so this kind of ceasefire is more of a media stunt than a reality."

More details: Lipavský also noted that Russia has refused to agree to the 30-day ceasefire already accepted by Ukraine.

"Putin never agreed to it and started making other demands. We must focus on reality, not on words," he said, adding that if Russia "did not want" the war, "it would not have started it".

"The only chance now is for Ukraine to successfully defend itself so that Russia cannot achieve its goals through military means," the diplomat concluded.

Background: 

  • On Saturday 19 April, Putin announced an "Easter ceasefire" that was supposedly to halt all combat in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April, but it was almost immediately violated.
  • The European Commission has commented on the Russian "Easter ceasefire", stating that Moscow could end the war immediately if it truly wanted to.
  • The UK has urged Russia to implement a full ceasefire in Ukraine "not just a one-day pause".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

