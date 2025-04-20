Zelenskyy: Russians increasingly using heavy weapons, Ukrainian soldiers ambushed on Toretsk front

As of 16:00 on Sunday, Russia has continued to increase its use of heavy weaponry. Ukrainian troops have been ambushed by Russian forces on the Toretsk front.

Source: Zelenskyy, following a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi

Quote: "Unfortunately, the trend of increasing the use of heavy weaponry by Russian forces continues. From the beginning of the day until 16:00, there have been a total of 46 Russian assaults across various directions and 901 instances of shelling, 448 of which involved heavy weaponry. More than 400 cases of FPV drone use by Russians have already been documented.

The highest level of Russian combat activity this Easter is on the Pokrovsk front. Putin’s words about a 'ceasefire' have also proven empty in Kursk Oblast, on the Siversk front and other fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Toretsk front, our troops unfortunately fell into a Russian ambush. Some servicemen have been killed. The Russian soldiers responsible for this will be eliminated."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian forces are responding and will continue to respond in a fully reciprocal manner.

"The Ukrainian army is acting – and will continue to act – in a fully symmetrical manner. This Easter has clearly demonstrated that the only source of this war, and the reason it drags on, is Russia. We are ready to move toward peace and a full, unconditional, and honest ceasefire that could last for at least 30 days – but there has been no response from Russia on that so far. The situation on the frontline shows that pressure on Moscow and real oversight of the actions of the occupying forces are needed for the ceasefire to be established," the president emphasised.

On Sunday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 20 combat engagements from 22:00 on 19 April to 08:00 on 20 April.

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.

Most Ukrainian defenders have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by Russian forces, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

Zelenskyy said that there has been an increase in Russian attacks and the use of kamikaze drones in the combat zone since 10:00 on 20 April. Russian forces have doubled its use of FPV drones.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that as of 16:00 on 20 April, despite Russia’s declared "Easter truce", 45 combat clashes have already occurred along the front line, with 20 of them on the Pokrovsk front alone.

